Larbert lout stomped on man's head and kicked woman at hotel

Gary Hotchkies, 16 Main Street, Larbert, attacked the pair at the Commercial Hotel in Stirling Road on August 21, 2020.

He followed the man outside the premises and repeatedly kicked and stomped on his head and body whilst he was on the ground.

Hotchkies also admitted assaulting a woman by kicking her head.

Gary Hotchkies assaulted a man and a woman at the Commercial Hotel in Larbert. Picture: Jamie Forbes.

The 56-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Part of the second charge against Hotchkies states he also “struck” the woman on the head, however, defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “He doesn’t accept ‘thereafter struck her on the head’.”

Mr Morrow moved to record a plea of guilty under deletion.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said the plea would be reviewed.

The court was told the incident was captured on CCTV.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred the matter until July 15 to “allow the parties to consider the implications of the CCTV”.

