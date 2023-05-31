Larbert lout pinched booze and kicked in a garden gate
Darren Wallace, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to theft – stealing a quantity of alcohol – from Iceland, York Square, Grangemouth on July 10, 2021.
By Court Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 07:55 BST
He also admitted threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing towards police officers and kicking and damaging a garden gate – in Church Street, Stenhousemuir, on June 11, 2022.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Wallace, 33 Elizabeth Avenue, Larbert, on a drug treatment and testing order for a period of three years.