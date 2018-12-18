Larbert joiner threatened to smash up his love rival’s car

Martin Walsh (33) admitted repeatedly calling his former partner and making threats of violence.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Walsh, 24b Balfour Crescent, Larbert, pled guilty to threatening behaviour committed between August 29 and August 30.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “They had been in a 12-year relationship which ended about two-and-half years ago and they have two children together aged six and four who the accused has contact with.

“The witness got a voicemail from the accused in which he stated ‘have you got something to tell me because I think you have’. She phoned the accused who stated he knew she had a male friend on Facebook and he began to express his dislike of that person.

“He continually asked her why she would not take him back.”

Walsh contacted his ex-partner again saying he was going to go around to her male friend’s home and smash up his car and then threatened violence against her.

She contacted police.

The court heard Walsh had a problem with alcohol.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Walsh, who is a joiner, must be a high functioning alcoholic and placed him on a structured deferred sentence for three months with a requirement to attend addiction services and the Caledonian pre-programme work.