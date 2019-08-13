Larbert High School pupil battered and racially abused

A pupil was attacked as she walked home from Larbert High School by a jealous teenage girl who accused her of sleeping with her boyfriend.

Chloe Anderson (18) later racially abused the same pupil when their paths crossed again.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Anderson, 54 Hillary Road, Stenhousemuir, admitted the assault she committed in Carrongrange Avenue, Stenhousemuir on December 4, 2017 and acting in a racially aggravated manner in Hallam Road, Larbert on November 19 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The victim left Larbert High School and was walking along Carrongrange Avenue, Stenhousemuir, with friends. The accused was seen standing on the Main Street.

“On seeing the girl she ran across the road shouting ‘I know what you’ve done with my boyfriend’. The accused then punched the girl and grabbed her by the hair and threw her down onto the ground, causing her to bang her head on the pavement.

“She then repeatedly punched her on the head and body. This was seen by a number of people, including a bus driver who stopped his bus and intervened.”

The driver took the victim away from Anderson on his bus and the incident was reported to Larbert High School’s police officer. The victim – who was just 16 at the time – had a cut lip and lumps on both sides of her head.

Almost an entire year later Anderson ran into the victim again near Larbert Library.

Mrs Orr said: “The accused started shouting at her, calling her names and saying she would come over and hit her.”

Anderson also made two racial insults to the girl – who was then aged 17.

The court heard the Anderson was a “fairly immature girl”.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and a restriction of liberty order which means she will have to stay in her home between 7pm and 7am for the next four months.