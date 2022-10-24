Larbert first offender caught with £2000 of cannabis in car and home
A first offender pulled over by police admitted to officers who found cannabis in his car there was a “bit more” where that came from and led them to search his home.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mohammad Azhar (28) had pleaded guilty to being in possession of class B drug cannabis in Main Street, Stenhousemuir on February 9 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 4.10pm when police were on mobile patrol and had cause to stop a motor vehicle driven by the accused. On speaking to him they detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
"A search was carried out and a carrier bag containing green herbal material was found. The accused told officers ‘I’ll be honest with you, it’s mine and I’ve got a bit more because I have a few friends’.”
Due to his statement, police officers subsequently carried out a further search of his home and, in total, six 28 gram bags and one half ounce bag were recovered, worth a total value of £2000.
The court heard Azhar, who had just become a father for the first time, was a first offender who had “learned a significant lesson from his experience in court’.
Noting the £2000 value of the drugs, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Social supply to friends and associates is still supplying – you are still playing the role of a drug dealer, even if it is to friends.”
He placed Azhar, 51 Sir William Wallace Court, Larbert, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 210 hours unpaid work within 18 months.