Larbert first offender caught with £2000 of cannabis in car and home

A first offender pulled over by police admitted to officers who found cannabis in his car there was a “bit more” where that came from and led them to search his home.

By Court Reporter
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mohammad Azhar (28) had pleaded guilty to being in possession of class B drug cannabis in Main Street, Stenhousemuir on February 9 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 4.10pm when police were on mobile patrol and had cause to stop a motor vehicle driven by the accused. On speaking to him they detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

"A search was carried out and a carrier bag containing green herbal material was found. The accused told officers ‘I’ll be honest with you, it’s mine and I’ve got a bit more because I have a few friends’.”

Azhar was found in possession of a total of £2000 worth of cannabis

Due to his statement, police officers subsequently carried out a further search of his home and, in total, six 28 gram bags and one half ounce bag were recovered, worth a total value of £2000.

The court heard Azhar, who had just become a father for the first time, was a first offender who had “learned a significant lesson from his experience in court’.

Noting the £2000 value of the drugs, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Social supply to friends and associates is still supplying – you are still playing the role of a drug dealer, even if it is to friends.”

He placed Azhar, 51 Sir William Wallace Court, Larbert, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 210 hours unpaid work within 18 months.