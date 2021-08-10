Larbert drug user warned not to waste court's time

John Hay (44) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his bail by entering Arthur’s Drive, Stenhousemuir and contacting a woman he was not supposed to on April 21 last year.

He pleaded guilty to another bail breach at the same location on February 12 this year.

The court heard this was the first review of Hay’s drug treatment and testing order and he had committed no further offences.

It was stated he had one negative test, but the rest were all positive for drugs.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC fixed a further review of the order for September 17 and told Hay, Flat 12, 1 Paton Drive, Larbert, he should attend all appointments provide at least one negative drug test – “otherwise it’s just a waste of time”.

