A sheriff has given a drug dealer more time to comply with an order due to her “good progress”.

Laura Grant (39), Flat 2, 9 Paton Drive, Larbert, was caught with diamorphine, a class A, in West Bridge Street, Falkirk on January 11, 2018 with the intention to supply the substance to another or others, while on bail.

A review of Grant’s court order will take place on July 30.