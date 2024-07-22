Larbert drink driver with 'undiagnosed condition' was over four times the legal limit

By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:17 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 11:58 BST
A drink driver’s crime came to light when she was involved in a “road traffic incident”.

Emma Carroll, 40, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A904, Falkirk Road, Grangemouth on May 28 last year.

She gave a reading of 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “It was 8.20pm when the accused was involved in a road traffic incident and police were called. She confirmed she had been driving and her roadside breath specimen was positive.”

Carroll failed the roadside breath test and was found to be more than four times over the legal limit(Picture: Submitted)

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said his client had been suffering from an “undiagnosed condition” and there had been an issue over medication at the time.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Carroll, 28 Burns Avenue, Larbert, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 125 hours of unpaid work in that time.

He banned her from driving for 21-and-a-half months.

