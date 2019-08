Ann Thomson’s drink driving was uncovered after a minor road traffic accident in Carron Road, Falkirk.

Thomson (56), 194 Muirhall Road, Larbert admitted the offence she committed on July 11. Her reading was 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes. She was banned for 12 months and fined £500.