A drink-driver got behind the wheel when more than four times over the legal limit.

Martyn Walsh (34), 24B Balfour Crescent, Larbert, had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the 22mcg limit, in Muirhall Road, Larbert on December 11, 2019.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Walsh was disqualified for four years and must complete 200 hours’ unpaid work in 12 months.