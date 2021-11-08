Larbert domestic offender choked, punched and kicked his partner

Stuart Todd (40) repeatedly punched and kicked his partner during two assaults after heated – and alcohol-fuelled – arguments got out of hand.

During one of the attacks, Todd grabbed her by the throat and squeezed until she fell to the ground.

According to the court charges against him he also picked up a knife and told his partner to hit him with it, before threatening to harm himself with the blade and cut his arms.

Todd attacked his partner at an address in George Street, Larbert

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Todd admitted threatening behaviour and assault offences against his partner he committed at his 20 George Street, Larbert home on August 22 and another assault against her at the same address on May 22.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused had been out together at the local pub. It was midnight and they were both drunk when an argument took place.

"He grabbed her by the throat and squeezed. She dropped to the floor.”

On another occasion Todd and his partner had once again been out drinking until 2am.

"The accused became upset,” said Mr Moncrieff. “It had been 10 years since the death of his mother. An argument started and he began to punch the complainer to the side of her face.

"She raised her arms to protect herself and he kicked her on the back – she fell to the ground.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam told the court the complainer had now relocated to Glasgow, while Todd was staying in Larbert.

"They are having time apart,” said Mr Biggam. “It is the intention of both of them to spend time apart.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said he found the offences “particularly difficult” to find a sentence for.

He placed Todd on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 270 hours if unpaid work. He also made him subject to a non-harassment order for 12 months to have no contact with his partner in that time.

