Larbert child sex attacker caged

A sex offender found guilty of attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Kenneth Solomon (46), from Larbert, was found guilty of the offence following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in June.

He denied attacking the teenager at a house in Larbert in May last year and was remanded in custody following his conviction for what Lord Ericht told jurors afterwards had been a “very unpleasant case”.

Appearing from custody at the High Court in Edinburgh last Friday, Solomon was sentenced to six years in prison back dated to June 29.