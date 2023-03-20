News you can trust since 1845
Langless offender pinched cash from her partner's account just minutes before he died

An offender entrusted with her partner’s bank card while he was seriously ill in hospital then proceeded to steal £2500 from his account – including one withdrawal made just an hour before he was pronounced dead.

By Court Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:12 GMT

The man’s former partner had asked for his wallet and his bank card when he was in hospital, but Suzanne Currie, 42, already had possession of the card and was using it to withdraw cash.

Currie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted withdrawing cash from various ATMs in the Falkirk area and stealing £2500 from her partner between December 8, 2019 and February 2, 2020.

The withdrawals were made from ATMs at the Premier Convenience Store, Main Street, Bainsford, the Co-op Store, Carron Village, Ronades Road, New Carron, and

Currie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The court heard Currie had begun a relationship with the man in September 2019.

When he was being treated in hospital for injuries following a serious assault, his former partner had asked for his wallet and bank card so she could close his accounts.

However, Currie was in possession of the bank card and had made a number of withdrawals from a number of different ATMs – including one just an hour before the man was pronounced dead.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “They were in a relationship at the time. She had been using the card, sharing their finances. He was the subject of a serious assault and was in hospital.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Curre, 66 Lomond Drive, Langlees, was a first offender and placed her on a structured deferred sentence for six months.