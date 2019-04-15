Langlees woman threw unopened vodka bottle at ambulance in Falkirk street

An unopened vodka bottle was thrown at an ambulance before police were spat at in a chaotic late-night episode.

Svetlana Dubauskiene (49), 7 Dunvegan Drive, Langlees, appeared in court after pleading guilty to committing the offences in Grahams Road, Falkirk and at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Falkirk Police Station respectively on July 12, 2018.

She also failed to show for a court appearance on October 22. Her defence solicitor told the court that Dubauskiene claims her behaviour on July 12 was caused by a seizure, which she frequently suffers from due to her epilepsy. Dubauskiene was placed under a six-month restriction of liberty order as an alternative to custody.