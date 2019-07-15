Langlees woman called police ‘paedophiles’ before trying to headbutt officer

An inebriated thug branded police “paedophiles” before trying to headbutt an officer.

Connie Graham (24) also managed to boot furniture and a television after being handcuffed following an incident at her home.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Graham, 185 David’s Loan, Langlees, had pled guilty to obstructing PCs Paul O’Connor, Amanda Hawthorne and Hannah Valentine and struggling with them in the execution of their duty on April 27.

As well as the attempted headbutt on PC Valentine, she’d also admitted trying to avoid being arrested, kicking out at PC Hawthorne and behaving in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks and threats of violence. Graham committed the offences while on bail, granted on April 18.

Police were called to her address around 8.10pm following a disturbance.

The court heard Graham was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. As officers tried to handcuff her, Graham took exception.

Procurator fiscal depute Jamie Roy said: “She started to struggle, taking her arms away and refused to comply with instructions. She was eventually handcuffed and became abusive and aggressive, kicking out at tables and the television.

“She was shouting and swearing at police, calling them ‘paedophiles’ and also stating police would ‘get done in’ as she was being led from her home to the police van. The accused continued to struggle.

“She kicked out and struck the police officer to the leg. She lunged forward at PC Valentine and attempted to headbutt her. She was arrested and taken to the police station.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison told Sheriff Derek Livingston his client had been made temporarily homeless due to a fire. Graham was placed under supervision for two years and must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within nine months.

She must also attend counselling for alcohol and drug problems.