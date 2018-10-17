Langlees thug headbutted and spat at victim

A thug was told he could not continue to act the way he did – spitting on a man and headbutting him – no matter what the provocation.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jamie Watson (25) admitted behaving in a threatening manner and the assault he committed in Shiel Gardens, Langlees, on September 14.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “I can understand the aggravation you felt, but you cannot act like that, no matter how much you may feel the victim required that attention.”

He placed Watson, 44 Shiel Gardens, Langlees, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 80 hours unpaid work within four months.