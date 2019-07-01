Langlees thief pinched over £540 of electrical goods from four Falkirk stores

Gemma Nicol (36) stole a vacumn cleaner, a lawn mower and a numnber of other electrical items from four shops in three week-long crime spree.

Nicol, 117 Seaforth Road, Langlees, admitted the thefts she committed at Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, on March 31, Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth on April 2, Watt Brothers, Howgate Centre, Falkirk and The Range, Central Retail Park, Falkirk on April 18.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “It had been a traumatic spell in her life, which lasted for a few weeks. She found out all of her children would be taken from her on a permanent basis with no chance of getting them back. A relative also took his own life.

“She had a breakdown and slipped into old habits she thought she had put behind her.”

Sheriff Derek Livingstons placed Nicol on an 18-month supervised community payback order and told her to complete 160 hours unpaid work in six months. She was also told to pay compensation to the stores – £60 to Tesco, £100 to Asda, £80 to Watt Brothers and £150 to The Range at a rate of £5 per week.