Langlees patient wrecked hospital door

A furious patient took her frustrations out on the glass pane of a door in Forth Valley Royal Hospital and later struggled violently with police officers.

Christine Jamieson (27) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted the threatening behaviour offence at the hospital on May 30, 2018 and the assault at her 12 Dunkeld Place, Langlees home on September 13.

Erin Illand, procurator fiscal depute, said: “She had been verbally aggressive towards staff, throwing things at windows and wandering between wards. Due to these actions she had to be restrained.

“She was seen kicking out a window pane of the door of her room and then picked up a piece of wood from the door frame and brandished it within her room. She was asked to drop the wood and it was removed from her.”

The value of the damage she caused was £1224 for the door and £325 for the window pane.

On another occasion Jamieson was traced by police in relation to another incident and struggled violently with officers when they tried to arrest her.

Sheriff John Mundy placed Jamieson on a restriction of liberty order for her to stay in her home between 7pm and 7am for the next three months.