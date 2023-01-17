Langlees offender with longstanding issues about police lashed out at officers during drug search

Christine Jamieson, 30, was present when officers showed up looking for someone else, but when they heard she might be in possession of drugs they attempted to search her and the struggle began.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jamieson had previously admitted assaulting police officers – attempting to punch a male officer and kicking a female officer – in Dunkeld Place, Langlees, on September 29 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police were carrying out an inquiry to trace another person in relation to another matter. It was the home address of the accused at the time.

Jamieson lashed out at male and female officers during the violent encounter

"It was heard she was in possession of drugs so police took hold of her arm in order to detain her for a drug search. At that point she immediately became aggressive and violent towards police officers.

"She attempted to punch one officer and struggled violently with others kicking out.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison told the court about Jamieson’s “adverse” and “awful” childhood.

"When she’s spoken to by people in authority she always reacts badly, especially when they lay hands on her,” he added.

He stated she had now moved out of the area to the more “genteel” location of East Dunbartonshire to remove herself from the people she was friendly with.