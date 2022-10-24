She also pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Asda, Falkirk, on September 2, 2019 and Falkirk Police Station on September 3, 2019.

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on the three Falkirk area offences until December 15 for drug treatment and testing order and a restriction of liberty order assessments.

He then turned to offences Duffy, address now listed as 218 Rehab, 218 Bath Street, Glasgow, had committed in the Ayr area four years earlier.

Duffy made her vile threats at Howgate shopping centre

Back in 2019 she had pleaded to a string of charges including carrying knives, deliberately starting fires, smashing a car windscreen and costing hundreds in damages to property.

Sheriff Harris said: “The offences started life in Ayr and date back to February 2018 to September 2018. These were very serious offences an adult offender may expect to receive several years in prison for.

"However, because of your young age you received a community payback order at the time. That order was breached by you and the court revoked it and imposed a structured deferred sentence.

"The court has given you a number of opportunities, but the only option now is a custodial sentence.”

