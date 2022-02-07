Langlees offender sent sexual images to female work colleagues

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander McLean (31) had pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit images – of male private parts – to a string of female work colleagues from his 163 Lomond Drive, Langlees home on February 1, February 10, March 31 and May 11, 2020.

The court heard McLean suffered a very significant bereavement in 2019.

McLean appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated he had lost his job – which he had held for eight years – as a result of committing these offences.

McLean was said to have co-operated with police when it came to “registration requirements”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McLean on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work in that period. He was also made subject to the “appropriate registration” legislation.

