Langlees offender gives police the slip by climbing out of 'secure' hospital window

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alan Meechan, 35, had pleaded guilty to escaping from police custody at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and breaching his bail conditions – not to enter a street – in Woodburn Avenue, Falkirk on January 29 and threatening behaviour in Old Redding Road, Redding, Laurieston on January 29.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle MacDonald said: “It was 3.45pm and a woman was walking her dogs along Old Redding Road when she saw the accused sitting on the pavement near the junction of School Road.

"Her dogs began barking at him, which he didn’t like and began shouting abuse at her telling her to shut her dog up and calling her a ‘stupid cow’. He said he would come over the road and kick the three of them – in reference to the woman and her two dogs.

Meechan climbed out of a window to escape police custody at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

“He then followed the witness along the road so she started walking more quickly and told him to go away. The accused then turned around and walked back to the road, continuing to shout.

"At 6.30pm she had finished her walk and returned to her flat. She looked out her window and saw the accused shouting and screaming in the middle of the road so she contacted police.”

Two days later, Meechan was taken into custody on another matter and had to be taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where police officers were trying to keep an eye on him while he received treatment.

"The accused pulled the curtain around his bed,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Blocking the police officers’ view of him. There was a small window in his treatment area. A nurse told the officers the window was secure and there was no way the accused could open it and climb out.

"Officers went to check on the accused and saw he has indeed managed to open and climb out of the window.”

A search of the grounds was carried out and Meechan could not be found. It later transpired he had got in a taxi and travelled to Woodburn Street – where he was traced at 8pm that night, having breached his bail conditions by entering the street.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He required to be taken to the hospital and felt he was being unfairly treated by the police officers. He wanted to give a message to his partner – he had some money in his pocket and had promised to give it to her.

"They refused to assist him in this and it was against this background he acted as he did, jumping out of the window and getting in a taxi to go to the property.”

Sheriff Criag Harris noted Meechan’s lengthy record for “violence and disorder” and the fact he had breached community payback orders in the past.