Langlees offender admits bail breach
Andrew Cairns (32) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to enter an address at Millbank Terrace, Maddison on November 11 last year.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 2:52 pm
The court heard he had been made subject to a structured deferred sentence, but that was revoked by Sheriff Derek Livingston, who also deferred sentence on Cairns, 5 Morar Drive, Langlees for four weeks to June 25 to await the outcome of an indictment matter.