A driver who got behind the wheel of a vehicle while disqualified and uninsured has been fined.

Veslav Lukasevic (44), 7 Dunvegan Drive, Langlees, admitted committing the offences on April 24, 2018 in Williamson Avenue, Bainsford.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said her client had trouble undertaking unpaid work due to health problems.

He was fined £750.