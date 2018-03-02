Langlees man threatened to kill partner

A thug’s “demons” and drink issues led him to head butt a door hard enough to shatter a window pane.

Ryan McAlpine (21), 171 David’s Loan, Langlees, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour, destroying property and struggling with police in Midthorn Crescent, Falkirk on January 26.

It was stated McAlpine had his share of “demons” and had shouted to his partner “let me in or I will kill you” while he was trying to get into her property.

Sheriff John Mundy placed McAlpine on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within six months.