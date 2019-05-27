Langlees man pretended hand was gun in Falkirk bank ‘robbery’ attempt

Bank staff were left bemused when a man pretended his hand was a gun and threatened to commit a “robbery”.

Thomas Pearson (48), 20 Seaforth Road, Langlees, appeared in court after admitting behaving in a manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm on July 13, 2018 by telling staff at the Bank of Scotland in High Street, Falkirk he was going to steal from the branch, while holding his hand in the shape of a firearm.

He also shouted and swore and refused to leave when asked. Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Pearson claimed he was “joking”.

His defence solicitor branded it a “misjudgement” on Pearson’s part. He was fined £200.