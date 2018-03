A 30-year-old has been disqualified for a futher 18 months after ignoring a driving ban.

Calum Stevenson only drove a car a few yards in Castle Crescent, Denny, but he was still ignoring the ban.

Stevenson, 31 Seaforth Road, Langlees, admitted the offence he committed on July 14 last year and also pled guilty to driving with no insurance.

Sheriff Derek Livingston disqualified Stevenson for a further 18 months and ordered him to complete 135 hours unpaid work in the community within four months.