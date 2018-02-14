Langlees man given deadline to pay back income support cash

A man who claimed £7000 of income support is facing a jail sentence if he does not pay it back.

Gordon Downie (57) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted making false statements and claiming benefits he was not entitled to at his 3 Affric Drive, Langlees home between April 24, 2014, and January 28, 2016.

The court heard Downie had around £70,000 of capital in his bank account, but claimed the majority of it belonged to his brother.

Sheriff Derek Livingston made a compensation order for Downie to pay the DWP £7000 and also fined him £3000. He gave him three months to pay off the £10,000 total, warning him he faced a jail sentence if he failed to do so.