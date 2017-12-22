Langlees man didn’t pay fine - so must do unpaid work

A man who received a fine for stealing a car has been told to complete upaid work after he didn’t pay it.

Robert Young (53) received a £450 fine after he admitted stealing a car from McLaren Court, Stenhousemuir on October 9, last year and then driving it without due care and attention in various streets in Plean the following day on October 10.

Young, 37 Langlees Street, Langlees, had not been paying his fine so it was revoked and he was instead ordered to complete 60 hours unpaid work within four months or face jail.