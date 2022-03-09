Langlees lout lunged at police officer

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said police were called to the address at 2am due to neighbours hearing children screaming and shouting.

When they arrived the property was in darkness and, after knocking a number of times and shouting a few times, they forced entry.

"The accused entered the hallway,” said Mr McDougall. “He stepped towards an officer, who told him to get back. The accused placed his right arm on the neck of the officer and they began to struggle with each other.”

Milligan attacked police after they entered his address

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said the incident was over in a “matter of three seconds” before officers placed Milligan on the ground.

"By the time he was taken out of the property he was not struggling,” said Mr Mulholland.

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Milligan £450 to be paid at 40 per month.

