A 43-year-old man ignored his driving ban when he got behind the wheel of a car again in Williamson Avenue, Bainsford.

Veslav Lukasevic, 7 Dunvegan Drive, Langlees, admitted the driving while disqualified offence and also driving without any insurance on April 24.

Sheriff Derek Livingston adjourned the case until July 26 for reports to be carried out.