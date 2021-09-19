Langlees domestic offender made threats to kill ex
Andrew Cairns (32) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday and was said to have been remanded in custody.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:04 am
Updated
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:57 am
He had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of his former partner – sending her abusive text messages and threatening to kill her – at his 5 Morar Drive, Langlees, home between February 22 and April 4. He als
Sheriff Pini Di Emidio continued the case to October 28 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.