Langlees dad assaults wife and daughter in row over football

A row over football led to a family bust-up which left a mother and daughter bitten and bruised.

Kevin Dunbar, who had been married for 20 years, sat shame-faced in the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court as the events of January 2 this year were revealed.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said around 6.30pm Dunbar and his daughter Melissa began arguing over football.

He said: “Her mother came home and heard the argument and the accused was seen grabbing his daughter by the hair. He then bit her on the body.

“The daughter and mum then leave the house but returned later.”

Dunbar (51) also admitted assaulting his wife Caroline by biting her on the body and punching her on the head.

Mr McLachlan added: “When police attended the accused said ‘I bit my daughter’.”

The incident took place at the family home at 3 Tay Street, Langlees, and the court heard that Dunbar was now living at 17 Forthview, Bannockburn.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said his client was hopeful there would be a reconciliation but realised it would not happen straight away.

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence on Dunbar for three months with a condition that he does not enter Tay Street.

The sheriff said: “This is a difficult situation but the last information I have is that the wife wants a non-harassment order and there must be a reason for that. However, I am refusing the request for an order.”