Langlees chancer used stolen bank card to buy scratch cards
An offender who found a stranger’s bank card kept it for himself and went on a spending spree a day later buying a number of items – including scratch cards – from three different shops using the contactless payment method.
Unfortunately for Rafal Parlka (44) the owner of the card quickly noticed the transactions on the account and got police involved.
Palka, who required an interpreter, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a bank card from Tesco, in Redding on Devember 14. 2020 and several offences of obtaining goods by fraud at McColls, Thornhill Road and David’s Kitchen, Dalderse Avenue, in Falkirk and the Co-op, Ronades Road, Bainsford on December 15, 2020.
Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “On Saturday, December 19, 2020 the witness was looking through her bank statements and saw four transactions she did not recognise, dated December 15.
"She phoned her back who confirmed the transactions had taken place. She then contacted police who attended at the address and CCTV footage showed the accused purchasing scratch cards using the contactless payment method.
"Officers were then able to identify the vehicle the accused had used to leave the premises and subequently tracked him down.”
The court heard the complainer in the case was refunded by her bank for the bogus transactions, which totalled around £50.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Palka, 114 Seaforth Road, Langlees, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 30 hours unpaid work within that period.