Langlees chancer used stolen bank card to buy scratch cards

Unfortunately for Rafal Parlka (44) the owner of the card quickly noticed the transactions on the account and got police involved.

Palka, who required an interpreter, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a bank card from Tesco, in Redding on Devember 14. 2020 and several offences of obtaining goods by fraud at McColls, Thornhill Road and David’s Kitchen, Dalderse Avenue, in Falkirk and the Co-op, Ronades Road, Bainsford on December 15, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “On Saturday, December 19, 2020 the witness was looking through her bank statements and saw four transactions she did not recognise, dated December 15.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Palka used the contactless payment method to buy goods - including scratch cards - with the stolen bank card

"She phoned her back who confirmed the transactions had taken place. She then contacted police who attended at the address and CCTV footage showed the accused purchasing scratch cards using the contactless payment method.

"Officers were then able to identify the vehicle the accused had used to leave the premises and subequently tracked him down.”

The court heard the complainer in the case was refunded by her bank for the bogus transactions, which totalled around £50.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Palka, 114 Seaforth Road, Langlees, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 30 hours unpaid work within that period.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.