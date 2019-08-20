Langlees chancer thanked police for a lift by urinating in their van

A cocky offender cadged a lift home from police officers and then repaid their kindness by relieving himself in the back of their vehicle.

Police officers were called to attend at the Castings Hostel, in Castings Avenue, Falkirk to deal with another matter and once that had been resolved they agreed to give Steven Boswell (37) a ride to his sister’s address in nearby Langlees.

However, upon arrival Boswell opened the side door of the van and began urinating. He started shouting, swearing and then struggling with officers when they told him to stop.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Boswell admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Dunkeld Place, Langlees on June 13.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “He was being given a lift by police to Langlees to be left there with his sister. He was in the rear of the police vehicle and when it pulled up the accused began urinating in the rear of the van with the side door open.

“When he was told this was unacceptable and told to stop he started shouting and swearing at officers. He began struggling with officers and ended up being taken to Falkirk Police Office.”

The court heard Boswell, who also failed to appear for a court appointment on February 1 last year, had been deemed unsuitable for a community payback order or unpaid work.

Sheriff John Mundy told Boswell he was left with only two options – either impose a restriction of liberty order or send him to prison.

In the end Sheriff Mundy decided to spare Boswell, c/o 54 Seaforth Road, Langlees, from a custodial sentence and placed him on the restriction of liberty order for a period of four months, meaning Boswell will be tagged with an eletronic device and not be able to leave his home address between the hours of 7pm and 7am during that period.

For his other offence he was given a structured deferred sentence for six months with the condition he engage with criminal justice services.