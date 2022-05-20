Langlees carer struck off after sending sexually explicit images to female colleagues

Alexander McLean, 32, admitted the offences when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on February 3 this year.

This week he has had his registration which allowed him to work as a support worker in an adult care home service removed.

It followed an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSCC) which found that his fitness to practise was impaired, saying his “behaviour was deliberate, highly offensive and crude”.

McLean was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court in February and has now been struck off as a carer

In court McLean had pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit images of male private parts to a string of female work colleagues from his home in Lomond Drive, Langlees. The offences took place on February 1, February 10, March 31 and May 11, 2020.

The court had heard McLean suffered a very significant bereavement in 2019.

It also heard that he had lost his job - which he had held for eight years – as a result of committing the offences.

In its decision notice, the SSCC stated: “Social service workers must treat their colleagues with dignity and respect and should communicate in an appropriate way. In addition, social service workers must not harm or exploit their colleagues.

“You sent four of your female colleagues unsolicited images of your penis.

"Your behaviour amounts to sexual misconduct and is so serious that it is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.

"There was a pattern of behaviour involving four different people which raises concerns over your values.

"You have apologised but there is no evidence that you have taken any steps to change your behaviour.

"We don’t have reassurance that you won’t repeat the behaviour which places people at risk of harm.

"We need to find your fitness to practise impaired to protect the public."

The decision notice also highlighted: “You caused your colleagues distress and put a strain on their personal relationships with their partners. You kept sending explicit images even after you were asked to stop.”

It concluded the striking off order, which came into force on May 18, stating: “The SSSC considers a Removal Order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.

"Members of the public would not be happy about you working as a social services worker after acting in this way. We need to find your fitness to practise impaired to set clear standards of professional conduct.

"It is in the public interest to find your fitness to practise impaired.”

Mclean was notified by the care watchdog in April this year but did not request a full hearing in front of a panel.