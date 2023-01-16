News you can trust since 1845
Langlees butcher told police he was selling cannabis to make 'a bit more money'

A drug dealing butcher admitted to police he was selling the 10 bags of cannabis they found him with to make “a bit more money”.

By Court Reporter
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 9:46am

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Michael Murray, 37, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at an address in Carron Road, Bainsford, between November 12 and November 26, 2021.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police officers saw the accused, who appeared to be acting suspiciously. As they approached him they could smell a strong smell of cannabis.

"They carried out a search and at that time the accused said ‘I’ve got weed in my bag’ and they found 10 bags of cannabis. He told officers ‘I just sell it to make a bit more money’.

Police found Murray with 10 bags on cannabis
“The value of the drugs was £280. The accused later told officers ‘what I did say was, I just do this so I don’t have to pay for my smoke’.”

William McIntyre said Murray had overcome his heroin addiction and was now on methadone.

"He is a butcher to trade,” said Mr McIntyre. “He worked as a butcher locally but is unable to do that now due to a leg injury which took a very long time to heal.”

Addressing Murray, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis and have a previous conviction from some time ago for a directly analogous offence.

"I’m just persuaded to impose an alternative to custody.”

She placed Murray, 102 Lomond Drive, Langlees, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 8pm and 7am for the next four months.