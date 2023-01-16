Langlees butcher told police he was selling cannabis to make 'a bit more money'

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Michael Murray, 37, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at an address in Carron Road, Bainsford, between November 12 and November 26, 2021.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police officers saw the accused, who appeared to be acting suspiciously. As they approached him they could smell a strong smell of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They carried out a search and at that time the accused said ‘I’ve got weed in my bag’ and they found 10 bags of cannabis. He told officers ‘I just sell it to make a bit more money’.

Police found Murray with 10 bags on cannabis

“The value of the drugs was £280. The accused later told officers ‘what I did say was, I just do this so I don’t have to pay for my smoke’.”

William McIntyre said Murray had overcome his heroin addiction and was now on methadone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a butcher to trade,” said Mr McIntyre. “He worked as a butcher locally but is unable to do that now due to a leg injury which took a very long time to heal.”

Addressing Murray, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis and have a previous conviction from some time ago for a directly analogous offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m just persuaded to impose an alternative to custody.”