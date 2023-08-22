News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Knock off offender: Falkirk Del-Boy caught with £53,000 of fake designer goods

A would-be wheeler dealer purchased boxes of counterfeit designer goods from a website in China and set up his own online outlet to sell them.
By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 08:37 BST

Alan Cairns, 59, claimed he never marketed any of the items as being the genuine article, but that did not stop police from searching his premises and seizing the fake items.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Cairns had pleaded guilty to possession of counterfeit goods at his 23 Castings Drive, Falkirk home on December 11, 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges stated the fake items were copies of products sold by Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Canada Goose, Moncler, North Face, Ugg, Adidas, Nike, Calvin Klein and Armani.

Cairns appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)Cairns appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Cairns appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said police intelligence uncovered Cairns’ Facebook selling page and then obtained a warrant to search his premises.

"They saw a large amount of boxes with delivery labels on them,” she said. “They were recently dated with the name of his partner on them. They searched the property and found a significant amount of counterfeit designer goods totalling £53,000 – the sum they would have sold for had they been genuine.”

The court heard Cairns was trying to start up his own business and had purchased the knock off items from a website in China. It was stated he never marketed the items to customers as being the genuine article.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “You had possession of these items, which are likely to be mistaken for the real goods.”

He fined Cairns £520 to be paid back at a rate of £100 per month.