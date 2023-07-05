Killer pills: Prison for Denny gym boss who made and distributed potentially lethal chemical

Jamie George, 32, ran what was described as a “significant manufacturing operation" in his shed, filling and selling 2,4-dinitrophenol capsules – commonly known as DNP – to customers all over the world.

Appearing at Stirling Sheriff Court on Tuesday, George – who runs the Muscle Hut in Camelon – had pleaded guilty to culpable and reckless endangerment of life, by

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

supplying the pills over a four year period between May 1, 2017 and October 8, 2021, from three properties in Falkirk, including his two homes.

George operates the Muscle Hut gym in Camelon (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard DNP is used by bodybuilders for weight reduction, “fat burning” and body sculpture, in days leading up to bodybuilding contests, but it is a highly toxic

industrial chemical, used in the manufacture of explosives, insecticide, and in developing photographs.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said that taking it put users at "high risk" of kidney failure, liver failure, coma, convulsions, and cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated in June 2018 officers from Food Standards Scotland, acting on intelligence, raided George's then home in McNee Place, Redding, armed with a warrant.

Mr Moncrieff said: "The floor, walls and contents of the garden shed were all heavily contaminated and stained with a yellow powder."

They found equipment including disposable gloves, a capsule filling machine capable of turning out 100 pills at a time, 10,000 empty capsule shells, around £1500 in

cash, and scores of completed Royal Mail Special Delivery slips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigations showed George had been posting supplies to customers as far afield as Asia, Australia and the USA from Laurieston Post Office, where he was a regular

customer, as well as more locally, to fitness fans who met him through his gym or internet chat rooms.

He also advertised online and continued to sell the pills despite being warned to stop.

He was arrested in October 2018 after a further raid on his home in Denny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told police he was aware that DNP was classified as a poison and was not safe for human consumption, and he was aware of the dangers of taking it – including

that the lethal dose is not known.

The court was told that the accounts of the Muscle Hut showed it made a lot of money from the sale of supplements.

Mr Moncrieff said: "A large proportion of that turnover is business related to supplements, and although a proportion of that is DNP, it is unclear how much."

Solicitor Gordon Addison, defending, said George had since stopped selling a range of "supplements and shakes" from his gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It may have taken two slaps, but he's learned a lesson."

Noting he had continued his activities after being told the pills could be potentially fatal, Sheriff Derek Hamilton sentenced George, Stein Crescent, Denny, to prison for 37 months.

Sheriff Hamilton said: "Those who trade in this substance and put people's lives at risk must expect significant sentences.”