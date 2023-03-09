Kibble, a national care provider for children and young people in the UK, is launching SAFE which will be available for five to 25 year-olds from Falkirk to access online, with the option to travel for face to face meetings if preferred.

The service also offers support to teachers and professionals who are seeking guidance or assistance in caring appropriately for a young person who has experienced crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAFE is free for families and professionals to access and is run by a team of clinical psychologists and systemic family psychotherapists who provide therapeutic care, guidance and advocacy opportunities to those using the service. Kibble is providing its own systemic support, psychological advice and consultation to professionals who assist victims or witnesses, such as social workers, teachers and the third sector.

A charity is offering support to children who are victims or witnesses of crime. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The charity also hopes to work with other support services to uncover partnerships and provide training where required.

Jim Gillespie, Kibble chief executive officer, said: “Crime and violence can have a massive ripple effect on a young person’s development – whether they are a victim or a witness. We're talking about children as young as five experiencing or witnessing violence and abuse, so it’s absolutely vital we provide them with an open door to support services that can help them on the road to recovery. However, we know that is not always the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The SAFE service will help fill that void and allow young people – and professionals – easy access to industry leading support and guidance that is tailored to the needs of the individual. We are really proud to have been awarded funding to deliver this essential service.”

Anyone aged five to 25 can be referred to the service, while professionals can access the service and receive bespoke support and training in order to support young people in their care more fully.

Jim Gillespie, CEO at charity Kibble

The programme has been funded by the Scottish Government Victim Centred Approach Fund for an initial period of three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “The Scottish Government’s Victim Centred Approach Fund delivers a key Programme for Government commitment to ensure victims’ rights are at the heart of the justice system and to improve the advice, information and support available to them.

“Every child victim or witness has the right to consistent and holistic support, to access specialist services and to recover from their experiences. SAFE Service continues to build on work already underway to improve the lives of children, young people, adults and families have access to the trauma-informed support they need to avoid the risk of further trauma and more serious long-term consequences.”

Those concerned about a young person and would like to make a referral to the SAFE service should email [email protected] or call 0141 471 1850. Referral forms can be accessed here