Keeping vulnerable adults safe is aim of free event

Protecting vulnerable adults from financial harm and exploitation is the aim of a free information session next week.

The meeting, at Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon on Monday, November 13, has been organised by the Falkirk Adult Support and Protection Committee and is open to anyone to attend.

It aims to give practical examples of how to stop financial exploitation and offer advice and information to anyone who is involved with vulnerable adults.

Harm towards vulnerable adults can take many forms including physical, sexual, financial, emotional and neglect – Falkirk Council along with police and health partners dealt with 540 referrals in 2016/17.

Police Scotland will be on hand to demonstrate how easy it can be to be exploited by internet scams and Falkirk Council will be speaking about doorstep crime and cold callers. A demonstration from a working ATM has been set up to capture a user’s financial details.

There will also be an opportunity to watch DVD clips that show examples of exploitation and there will be a chance to ask questions.

Councillor David Alexander, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for Public Protection, said: “It’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure that vulnerable adults are not exploited or harmed and this information session will help raise the awareness of how they can be taken advantage of and how to stop or report it.”

Anyone with any concerns can contact Falkirk Council on 01324 506400 during office hours or email asp@falkirk.gov.uk. Outwith office hours call 01786 470500.

The event on November 13 runs from 2.30-4.30pm and the Sensory Centre is wheelchair accessible.