'Karma's a bitch': Falkirk teen tells police officers she hoped they would get raped

Connie Begg, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour offences in Woodside Road, Alloa on March 7 last year and in Little Denny Road, Denny on February 24, 2023.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness had a few friends over to her home, including the accused. She had been consuming alcohol and there was a change in her mood.

"She became angry and was shouting and screaming, slamming doors, saying ‘I’ll stab you all – I’ll put your head through a window’ and ‘I’ll get my sister to batter you’.

Begg told police officers she hoped they got raped(Picture: Submitted)

"She shouted at police ‘leave me alone, don’t touch me’ and swore at them, lashing out at officers and saying ‘I hope you get raped – karma’s a bitch’.”

On another occasion Begg’s temper got the better of her when she was with her partner.

"An argument ensued between them,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She started accusing him of wanting to be with his ex partner and was shouting and screaming and pushing him.

"The accused was asked to leave and police were called. She was banging on the windows, continuing to shout and swear. She told police ‘I only lifted my hands because I was defending myself’.”

The court heard Begg, 35 Arnothill Gardens, Falkirk, had no previous convictions and alcohol consumption was said to be a factor in both offences.