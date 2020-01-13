‘Juvenile’ Laurieston man (46) gave ex the ‘V’ sign

Despite being told by the court to stay away from his former partner, an offender knocked on the window of a shop to get her attention and then stuck his fingers up at her.

Frazer Fullarton (46), 155 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston on October 8 last year and at the Co-op, Mary Square, Laurieston on November 2, 2019.

Procurator fiscal depute Liam McGuigan said: “It was 7.30pm and the accused was at her car when she became aware of the accused exiting a pub nearby. He looked over at her and shouted abuse.

“She went into a shop for her own safety. The accused walked past the shop, knocked on the window and stuck his fingers up at the witness.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “It’s unfortunately very pathetic and juvenile. Alcohol had played a part – he had just come out the pub.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said the level of abuse in this case was not the “worst by any means” and placed Fullarton on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 125 hours unpaid work in four months and attend for alcohol counselling.

He was also made subject to a 12-month non-harassment order not to contact his former partner.