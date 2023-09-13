Job done: Grangemouth offender had to work 'pretty hard to get himself arrest'

Watch more videos on Shots!

Unfortunately Liam Mackie, 24, kept shouting and swearing at officers who eventually had no choice but to caution and charge him.

He had earlier made nuisance of himself “ranting incoherently”, forcing his brother to contact police.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Liam Mackie, 24, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth and resisting police officers in Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth and Hornbeam Crescent, Falkirk on April 24, last year.

Police eventually had to arrest Mackie for his drunken behaviour (Picture: National World)

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was within the address with his brother and his brother’s partner and all parties were consuming alcohol. By 1pm the following day the accused was behaving erratically, shouting and swearing and his brother contacted police.

"At 1.40pm officers attended at the address and traced the accused who appeared agitated and was ranting incoherently. The other parties wished for him to leave the address.

"The accused got up as if he was intending to leave and walked towards the living room door. Police stated he should stay for their ongoing enquiries and asked him to sit down, putting hands on him.

"The accused then started pushing against police, shouting and swearing. He was then taken to the police vehicle, where his behaviour continued. At 2.45pm he wad returned to his home address and handcuffs were removed.

"However, he again began shouting and swearing despite being told to calm down. He was cautioned and charged.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “He worked pretty hard to get himself arrested. He realised the sensible thing for him to do was to try and leave.”

Mr Morrow added Mackie had begun suffering from seizures and was diagnosed as epileptic.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Mackie had completed his unpaid work punishment with a “short period of time” but did fail to attend and breached his community payback order.