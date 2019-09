Jewellery and cutlery worth £3400 was stolen from a Falkirk home during a brazen daytime raid.

Thieves broke into a property in the town’s Orchard Street on Saturday afternoon before making off with a haul of items including bracelets and rings.

Police say the break-in took place some time between 2pm and 5pm.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area during this time, or who has further information connected to this crime, is asked to contact police via 101.