Jealous Grangemouth teen's campaign of terror against ex ends with him chucking brick through her bedroom window

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including recklessly destroying property at an address in Grangemouth on May 29.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “They had been in a relationship together since summer 2021, but it had come to an end. The girl and another person were in her house in the bedroom – it was 2.10am and they were in a FaceTime call with friends when they heard voices outside.

“Then there was banging on a window and the sound of breaking glass. They saw the outside pane of the double glazed window was broken and there was glass lying there.

"CCTV footage was reviewed and showed a male with what looked like a hammer in his hand. He was seen to go near the area of the window. At that point they were unable to identify the person and the matter was reported to police.

"A few days later the father of the complainer was in bed and was awoken by something striking a window. He looked out and saw there were three males wearing dark clothing, running down the street.

"He checked CCTV and saw the males had approached his car and one of them threw a brick, which bounced off the windscreen. They then threw items at the window of his house. The attack left a living room window broken and the car windscreen scratched.

"Around a week later the girl was in her bedroom when she heard a smashing sound out in the street and saw three males at her father’s vehicle, which had glass on the ground around it. She recognised the accused – her ex partner – who struck the windscreen of the vehicle with something like a crowbar and then run away.”

The damage caused by the vandalism led to an excess of £100 having to be paid to the insurance company for the vehicle.

A month later the most shocking attack yet occurred as a brick was thrown through the girl's bedroom window while she was in it.

"Her father heard a loud smashing sound,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He ran to her bedroom to find his daughter and the family dog covered in broken glass. The double glazed window was broken and there was a brick on the floor.

"He went outside, but didn’t see anyone. CCTV showed three males – including the accused. He was seen picking up a brick and throwing it at the house.”

Addressing the teenager, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You carried out a campaign of targeted offending from May to July against someone you were previously in a relationship with.

"This behaviour must have caused a high degree of fear and alarm.”