Jealous Grangemouth offender raised a fist to his partner after argument over affair

“Emotion got the better” of Brian Kay, 33, and he followed his partner home from a party and began threatening her. Things got so heated he raised his fist to the woman.

Thankfully neighbours intervened and tried to calm matters down.

Kay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, shouting and swearing, at an address in Bryson Place, Larbert on June 3, 2022.

Kay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8pm and the witness was at a street party. There had been a disagreement between the accused and the witness and she had gone home.

"Soon after, the accused attended at the address. He was angry and aggressive towards her, shouting and swearing. He then raised his fist towards her. Neighbours attended and attempted to calm things down.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “This was a relationship coming to an end after he had some suspicion his partner was having an affair. Emotion got the better of him at the time.

"This is a matter he is extremely embarrassed about.”

The court heard sentence had been deferred on Kay, 39 Wood Street, Grangemouth, to be of good behaviour. It was stated he had kept out of trouble since committing the offence.