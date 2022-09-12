Jealous Falkirk offender told his former partner's workplace she was doing drugs

Alan Hamilton (54) hounded his ex relentlessly for over three months – even chasing her in his car when she had got into a taxi.

Things came to a head when he actually called up her workplace and told them she was doing drugs.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hamilton had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his ex partner at an address in Polmont between January 1 and April 17.

Hamilton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The charge stated Hamilton repeatedly attended at the woman’s home address, approached her and uttered threats, pursued her to her place of work, contacted her place of work and told them she used drugs – which resulted in her workplace screening her for drugs – and pursued her in his car.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “They had been in a relationship but it ended in January last year when she was eight months pregnant. in January this year she returned to work and he was jealous of the fact she was coping without him.

"He attended at her address on a number of occasions on a daily basis. She noticed his car parked outside. She was running late for work and phoned a taxi when she saw him parked down the street.

"He shouted and swore at her, calling her a ’slag’ and stating ‘let me see me wean’.”

On the road Hamilton made several attempts to overtake the taxi the woman was travelling in – honking his horn in an effort to get it to pull over.

He then stepped things up a notch.

"He phoned her work,” said Mr Moncrieff. “Saying she was taking drugs.”

Despite all this, Mr Moncrieff said the woman in question was not seeking a non-harassment order to be put in place to prevent Hamilton from contacting her in any way.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Hamilton, 12 Windsor Road, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the added condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.