Jailed for throwing one punch in anger

A teenager was jailed after police witnessed him unleashing one angry punch.

Liam Kirton-Vaughan (19) had been out on the town with friends and was getting the bus home.

When his friends got into an altercation with others, Kirton-Vaughan waded in and police officers on duty in the town saw him punch a man.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kirton-Vaughan, 192 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, admitted the assault he committed in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, on September 16 last year.

Kirton-Vaughan, currently serving 11 months in custody on another matter, had a further three months added to his sentence by Sheriff John Mundy.