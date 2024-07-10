Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who admitted sex offences in Forth Valley has been jailed.

Alistair Millar, 63, was sentenced to 32 months in jail when he appeared today (Wednesday) at Stirling Sheriff Court.

He previously pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a man in Tilllicoultry in March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson o Police Scotland said: “I hope this sentence provides the man with some comfort knowing that Millar has now been jailed.

Alistair Millar was jailed for 32 months. Pic: Police Scotland

“We are committed to bringing those responsible for sexual crimes to justice and anyone wishing to report this kind of crime, no matter when it happened, should contact us.