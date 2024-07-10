Jailed for sex assault on man in Forth Valley
Alistair Millar, 63, was sentenced to 32 months in jail when he appeared today (Wednesday) at Stirling Sheriff Court.
He previously pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a man in Tilllicoultry in March this year.
Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson o Police Scotland said: “I hope this sentence provides the man with some comfort knowing that Millar has now been jailed.
“We are committed to bringing those responsible for sexual crimes to justice and anyone wishing to report this kind of crime, no matter when it happened, should contact us.
“Anyone with information or concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”